Reverend Risher shares her grace and stories with the world

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Those who have lost loved ones are bringing their grace and stories to the world, including Reverend Sharon Risher.

Risher lost her mother, Ethel Lance, as well as two cousins and a childhood friend in the shooting. Since then, she has become an advocate and author, penning a book titled, “For Such A Time As This, Hope And Forgiveness After The Charleston Massacre”.

After the shooting, she came to the trial of the gunman who killed her loved ones and forgave him.

She went on to say she hopes the gunman will repent and ask forgiveness from God.

Reverend Risher has spoken on Capitol Hill about gun violence, calling people to action before another tragedy occurs.