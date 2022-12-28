CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The reward for information on a Johns Island apartment that was destroyed in an intentionally-set fire has doubled.

Twelve Oaks at Fenwick Plantation apartments went up in flames shortly after 6:00 p.m. on November 30.

The buildings were under construction and no residents lived there at the time, but the inferno could be seen from across the Lowcountry, casting an orange glow in the night sky.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.











Photo courtesy: Charleston Fire Dept.

Fire crews arrived to find the fully-involved fire spreading from the initial building to surrounding structures. Within 20 minutes of their arrival, crews said the first building collapsed.

Multiple agencies worked through the night to get the fires under control and gather evidence, eventually concluding that the fire was intentionally set.

The owner of the apartments, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC, initially offered a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Nearly one month after the fire, that reward was increased to $50,000.

Investigators are also asking anyone that has photos or videos from the fire to send them to cfdmedia@charleston-sc.gov, as they may be helpful in “reconstructing the timeline and conditions” of the event.