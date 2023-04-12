CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Animal Society is offering a reward for information after two miniature pet pigs were allegedly shot at their home on Wadmalaw Island.

According to Charleston Animal Society, one of the pigs, Alfie, was shot in the head and killed. The other pig, Petunia, was shot in the leg and is in recovery.

A report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office indicates the shooting likely happened between 10:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on April 3.

Now, the shelter is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

“This violence against innocent animals is likely an indicator of ongoing violence against humans,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “For nearly 150 years, the Animal Society has been dedicated to preventing cruelty to both humans and animals. We will continue to offer rewards for these heinous acts of cruelty perpetrated by the most despicable of humans hiding among us.”

The owner told shelter officials that Alfie and Petunia were indoor-outdoor pigs who enjoyed cuddling on the couch with her.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call (843) 554-2440.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.