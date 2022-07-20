CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A $4,000 reward is being offered for information on the identity of a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of an ‘Outer Banks’ crew member.

Alexander Jennings, 22, was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sol Legare Road during the early morning hours of July 5. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said the vehicle left the scene and has not been identified.

While the sheriff’s office said they have no detailed information about the vehicle used in the deadly hit-and-run, they did provide surveillance images, which are not in a high-quality format.

Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry is offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to the driver’s arrest.

“Tipsters could be eligible for up to an additional $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers. Anyone can submit information anonymously by calling 843-554-1111, going to 5541111.com or using the P3 Tips app on Apple or Android devices,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for CCSO.

Deputies said Jennings was also struck by a second vehicle. That driver also fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Knapp said the driver was later identified as 22-year-old Nicholas Ashton Virgil Price, who is wanted on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts or who wishes to submit other information about the case directly to CCSO can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.