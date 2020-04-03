REWATCH: Brad Franco chats with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie about the town’s ‘stay at home’ order

News 2’s Brad Franco spoke with Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie about the coronavirus and what the town’s Stay at Home order means and how it will help the Lowcountry overcome the on-going pandemic during a special Facebook Live.

