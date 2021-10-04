Ribbon cutting ceremony for grand opening of Fire Station 11 in West Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) — A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place Monday, Oct. 4th for Fire Station 11 in West Ashley, on site of the furniture store when nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives 14 years ago.

The new fire station will house Charleston’s only command training center, which was realized to be a need of the Charleston Fire Department after the Sofa Super Store fire.

Its new location will also help with faster response times for those they serve in the West Ashley area.

There are nine large windows lining the bay where the fire trucks are housed representing the Charleston 9.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be at the ribbon cutting ceremony at Fire Station 11 next to the Charleston 9 Memorial on Savannah Highway.

Members of City Council, Fire Chief Dan Curia, and other special guests will also be at the ceremony.

Tours will be conducted in small groups following the ceremony. Face coverings are required at all times while inside the building.

The ceremony will also be livestreamed on CFD Facebook page beginning at 1:30 p.m.