Mount Pleasant PD responds to barricaded subject inside stolen vehicle on Ben Sawyer Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – One person has been taken into custody after barricading themselves inside a stolen vehicle in Mount Pleasant.

A town official told News 2 a female subject barricaded herself inside the vehicle Friday afternoon in the area of Center Street.

According to Inspector Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the vehicle was stolen from North Charleston. He said the driver initially did not comply with officers’ instructions to exit the vehicle.

The area was secured and traffic along Ben Sawyer Boulevard was redirected to Center Street as officers worked to resolve the situation.

A witness told News 2 there were more than a dozen law enforcement personnel along with K9s and SWAT team members in an area.

Officials say the situation has been “peacefully resolved.” The suspect was taken into custody.

The scene has since been cleared, but an investigation is on-going.