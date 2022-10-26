CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The casting company behind the hit HBO series The Righteous Gemstones is looking to fill some very specific roles.

The show, which stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Walton Coggins films in Charleston and surrounding areas.

Extras are needed to portray primitive tribe members and male military cadets.

The shoot for the primitive tribe members will be November 2 on the outskirts of Charleston. Seven males, seven females and six children are needed.

Extras should look like they are of Venezuelan, Brazilian, Philippine, Hawaiian, Native American, Pacific Islander, Hispanic/ Latino descent. Asian or bi-racial extras may also be considered.

Men should be comfortable in loin cloths and women should be comfortable in bikinis. The children will be in shorts and tank tops.

The pay rate is $250 plus a $25 gas bump.

The shoot for male military cadets will be November 3 in the Charleston area.

40 males between the ages of 17 and 22 are needed. Extras should have short hair or be willing to get a short hair cut.

The pay rate is $132 plus $25 if a haircut is required.

All extras will be tested for COVID-19 on their filming date, but vaccinations are not required.

To apply, send the following to TRG3extras@gmail.com with the heading 11/2 PRIMITIVE TRIBE OR 11/3 CADETS: