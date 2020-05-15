RiverDogs, Boeing honoring Lowcountry veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs announced on Friday the creation of the Hall of Honor, a joint venture with Boeing designed to “celebrate military families in the Lowcountry.”

The public is asked to nominate “outstanding military veterans with Lowcountry ties.” Beginning June 15, at least two heroes will be inducted on each scheduled Boeing Military Appreciation night, whether a live game is played or not. If there is a live game, they will be recognized on the field. Their stories will be told on the Hall of Honor website.

RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols said “adding a Hall of Honor allows us to immortalize Lowcountry military heroes to help ensure their stories are not forgotten.” Although the season is delayed, they did not want to delay honoring military heroes.

A spokesperson from Boeing said “We are proud to continue our partnership with the Charleston RiverDogs to showcase our military heroes and forever recognize their service and sacrifice through the Hall of Honor.”

Click here to nominate a Lowcountry veteran.