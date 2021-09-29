RiverDogs release 2022 schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs have released a 132 game schedule for the 2022 season.

The team will kickoff the season on April 8 with nine consecutive games at The Joe. Regular season ends on September 11 with a game in Columbia.

Players will have a fairly balanced schedule, with 66 home games and 66 away games expected during the regular season.

The majority of the home games will take place earlier in the season.

Exact times are expected to be released at a later date.

Click here for tickets