RiverDogs release game times for 2021 season

RiverDogs

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston RiverDogs on Monday released start times for 2021 games, with the home opener May 4 at 7:05 p.m.

Via Charleston RiverDogs

Each six-game series will run from Tuesday through Sunday. Weekday games will begin at 7:05 p.m., while Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games will begin at 5:05 p.m.

One exception will be made on Wednesday, May 5, when the RiverDogs will play at 12:05 p.m. to accommodate The Citadel, who has a game scheduled in the evening.

A theme night schedule is expected to be released soon.

