RiverDogs team up with CCSD for sixth year of “Reading Around the Bases” program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston RiverDogs are partnering up with Charleston County School District for another year of their literacy initiative, “Reading Around the Bases.”

Beginning Jan. 25, second graders from over 20 CCSD schools will start a 10-week baseball-themed incentive program that promotes having fun while reading. Each student will receive a packet with a scorecard and must complete reading challenges to move around the bases. For example, 100 pages for a single, 200 pages for a double, and so on.

The top-25 second graders from each participating school will be honored at a select RiverDogs game during the upcoming season.

“The RiverDogs are proud to continue the outstanding relationship with the Charleston County School District that has existed since I have been a part of the organization,” RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. “Literacy and education are vital for the development of young members of the Charleston community, and we are excited to continue impacting students in the sixth year of this tremendous program.”

Special guests from the RiverDogs will visit participating schools throughout the duration of the challenge to provide encouragement and engage students as volunteer readers.

“We continue to be impressed with and grateful for the effort the RiverDogs put into in this initiative, and for their continued support of our district,” said CCSD’s Chief Academic Officer, Karolyn Belcher. “Credit goes to Christy James and our teacher-librarians as well. They do so much work behind the scenes to make this a memorable and enjoyable program for our students.”

Echols and Charlie T. RiverDog will kick off this year’s program with an event at Murray-LaSaine Montessori School on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.