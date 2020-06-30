RiverDogs will not play 2020 season, planning other events

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced that the 2020 season will not take place, which means that the 70 Charleston RiverDogs home games scheduled for this season will no longer happen.

To keep the community engaged, the RiverDogs are cooking up unconventional ways to use the park, while complying with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

President and General Manager, Dave Echols, says to expect more youth camps and baseball tournaments, weddings, and corporate events.

Minor League Baseball issued the following statement: