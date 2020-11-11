Road closed in Awendaw due to vehicle fire

AWNEDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellanville Fire Department (AMFD) on Tuesday responded to a fully involved vehicle fire in Awendaw.

According to AMFD, crews responded to 1799 Guerins Bridge Road near Drew Lane shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Crews on scene 1799 Guerins Bridge Road near Drew Lane, fully involved vehicle fire. Road closed in both directions. — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) November 11, 2020

The car was engulfed in flames, and the road was closed down in both directions.

AMFD has not yet indicated whether anyone was injured, or when the road will reopen.

