CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County will close a West Ashley road Wednesday as crews work on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project.

Goodwill Way will close Wednesday, August 31 and remain closed until Friday, September 2. The hours of closure will be from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Traffic will detour through Mary Ader Avenue and Shelby Ray Court. Crews will be on site to direct traffic.

The Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project will make improvements to 2.1 miles of the Parkway from Magwood Drive to the intersection of Bees Ferry Road with the goals of relieving traffic congestion and improving bike/pedestrian access.

All work is weather permitting. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.