Road closures announced for Charleston Marathon this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Driving should be aware of multiple road closures on Saturday due to the 100 annual Charleston Marathon.
The race takes place across the Charleston area on Saturday, January 11th.
Officials with the marathon say the new course features several changes from the previous year, so you’ll want to know which roads will be impacted this year.
All Charleston roads are expected to reopen at 10:00 a.m. and all North Charleston roads will reopen by 2:00 p.m.
|Location
|Road Closed
|Road Opened
|Hagood Ave from Fishburne St to Lee Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Huger St from Hagood Ave to Elmwood Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Elmwood Ave from Huger St to Mary Murray Dr
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Mary Murray Dr from Elmwood Ave to Jenkins Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Jenkins Ave from Mary Murray Dr to Jones Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Jones Ave from Jenkins Ave to Lee Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Lee Ave from Jones Ave to Elmwood Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Fishburne St from President St to Lockwood Dr
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Lockwood Dr from Fisburne St to Broad St
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Broad St from Lockwood Dr to Rutledge Ave
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Rutledge Ave from Broad St to Rutledge Blvd
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Rutledge Blvd from Rutledge Ave to Murray Blvd
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Murray Blvd from Rutledge Blvd to E Battery
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|E Battery from Murray Blvd to S. Battery
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|S. Battery from E. Battery to King St
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|King St from S Battery to Meeting St
|7:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Meeting St from King St. to Carner Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Carner Ave from Meeting St to Burton Ln
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Burton Ln from Carner Ave to Viaduct Rd
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Viaduct Rd from Burton Ln to N Hobson
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Bainbridge Ave from Viaduct Rd to Holland St
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|N Hobson Ave from Viaduct Rd to Turnbull Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Turnbull Ave from N Hobson Ave to St. Johns Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Ave G from Turnbull Ave to Truxton Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Truxton Ave from Ave G to Turnbull Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Ave H from Truxton Ave to Turnbull Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|St. Johns Ave from Turnbull Ave to O’Hear Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|O’Hear Ave from St Johns Ave to E Montague Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Bexley St from O’Hear Ave to Aragon Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Dodge St from Bexley St to Glenshaw St
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Glenshaw St from O’Hear Ave to Oakwood Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Buist Ave from Virginia Ave to Park Circle
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Oakwood Ave from O’Hear Ave to Bexley St
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Aragon Ave from Bexley St to Spruill Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Spruill Ave from Aragon Ave to McMillan Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Jenkins Ave from E Montague Ave to Park Circle
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|South Blvd from Buist Ave to S Rhett Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|S Rhett Ave from South Blvd to Park Pl S
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Park PL S from Park Pl E to S Rhett Ave State Rd S-10-39
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|State Rd S-10-39 from Park Pl S to Holmes Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Holmes Ave from State Rd S-10-39 to Brookside Dr
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Brookside Dr from Holmes Ave to E Montague Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|E Montague Ave from O’Hear Ave to Buist Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|E Montague Ave from Spruill Ave to Park Circle
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|E Montague Ave from Park Pl W to Boulevard Ln
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Boulevard Ln from E Montague Ave to Wando Rd
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Wando Rd from Parkside Dr to Lancaster St
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Lancaster St from Wando Rd to Cortez St.
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Cortez St from Lancaster St to Ashcroft Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Ashcroft Ave from Cortez St to Iroquois St
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Iroquois St from Lancaster St to Parkside Dr
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Parkside Dr from Iroquois St to E Montague Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|W Park Pl from State Rd S-10-39 to Buist Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Park Pl N from W Park Pl to Park Pl E
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Park Pl E from Park Pl N to Park Pl S
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Park Cir from E Montague Ave to E Montague Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Alamo St from O’Hear Ave to Virginia Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Virginia Ave from Alamo St to Noisette Blvd
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Noisette Blvd from Virginia Ave to Turnbull Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM
|Navy Way from N Hobson Ave to Turnbull Ave
|7:00 AM
|2:00 PM