Road closures announced for Charleston Marathon this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Driving should be aware of multiple road closures on Saturday due to the 100 annual Charleston Marathon.

The race takes place across the Charleston area on Saturday, January 11th.

Officials with the marathon say the new course features several changes from the previous year, so you’ll want to know which roads will be impacted this year.

All Charleston roads are expected to reopen at 10:00 a.m. and all North Charleston roads will reopen by 2:00 p.m.