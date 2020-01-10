Road closures announced for Charleston Marathon this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Driving should be aware of multiple road closures on Saturday due to the 100 annual Charleston Marathon.

The race takes place across the Charleston area on Saturday, January 11th.

Officials with the marathon say the new course features several changes from the previous year, so you’ll want to know which roads will be impacted this year.

All Charleston roads are expected to reopen at 10:00 a.m. and all North Charleston roads will reopen by 2:00 p.m.

LocationRoad ClosedRoad Opened
Hagood Ave from Fishburne St to Lee Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Huger St from Hagood Ave to Elmwood Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Elmwood Ave from Huger St to Mary Murray Dr7:00 AM10:00 AM
Mary Murray Dr from Elmwood Ave to Jenkins Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Jenkins Ave from Mary Murray Dr to Jones Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Jones Ave from Jenkins Ave to Lee Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Lee Ave from Jones Ave to Elmwood Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Fishburne St from President St to Lockwood Dr7:00 AM10:00 AM
Lockwood Dr from Fisburne St to Broad St7:00 AM10:00 AM
Broad St from Lockwood Dr to Rutledge Ave7:00 AM10:00 AM
Rutledge Ave from Broad St to Rutledge Blvd7:00 AM10:00 AM
Rutledge Blvd from Rutledge Ave to Murray Blvd7:00 AM10:00 AM
Murray Blvd from Rutledge Blvd to E Battery7:00 AM10:00 AM
E Battery from Murray Blvd to S. Battery7:00 AM10:00 AM
S. Battery from E. Battery to King St7:00 AM10:00 AM
King St from S Battery to Meeting St7:00 AM10:00 AM
Meeting St from King St. to Carner Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Carner Ave from Meeting St to Burton Ln7:00 AM2:00 PM
Burton Ln from Carner Ave to Viaduct Rd7:00 AM2:00 PM
Viaduct Rd from Burton Ln to N Hobson7:00 AM2:00 PM
Bainbridge Ave from Viaduct Rd to Holland St7:00 AM2:00 PM
N Hobson Ave from Viaduct Rd to Turnbull Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Turnbull Ave from N Hobson Ave to St. Johns Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Ave G from Turnbull Ave to Truxton Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Truxton Ave from Ave G to Turnbull Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Ave H from Truxton Ave to Turnbull Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
St. Johns Ave from Turnbull Ave to O’Hear Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
O’Hear Ave from St Johns Ave to E Montague Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Bexley St from O’Hear Ave to Aragon Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Dodge St from Bexley St to Glenshaw St7:00 AM2:00 PM
Glenshaw St from O’Hear Ave to Oakwood Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Buist Ave from Virginia Ave to Park Circle7:00 AM2:00 PM
Oakwood Ave from O’Hear Ave to Bexley St7:00 AM2:00 PM
Aragon Ave from Bexley St to Spruill Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Spruill Ave from Aragon Ave to McMillan Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Jenkins Ave from E Montague Ave to Park Circle7:00 AM2:00 PM
South Blvd from Buist Ave to S Rhett Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
S Rhett Ave from South Blvd to Park Pl S7:00 AM2:00 PM
Park PL S from Park Pl E to S Rhett Ave State Rd S-10-397:00 AM2:00 PM
State Rd S-10-39 from Park Pl S to Holmes Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Holmes Ave from State Rd S-10-39 to Brookside Dr7:00 AM2:00 PM
Brookside Dr from Holmes Ave to E Montague Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
E Montague Ave from O’Hear Ave to Buist Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
E Montague Ave from Spruill Ave to Park Circle7:00 AM2:00 PM
E Montague Ave from Park Pl W to Boulevard Ln7:00 AM2:00 PM
Boulevard Ln from E Montague Ave to Wando Rd7:00 AM2:00 PM
Wando Rd from Parkside Dr to Lancaster St7:00 AM2:00 PM
Lancaster St from Wando Rd to Cortez St.7:00 AM2:00 PM
Cortez St from Lancaster St to Ashcroft Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Ashcroft Ave from Cortez St to Iroquois St7:00 AM2:00 PM
Iroquois St from Lancaster St to Parkside Dr7:00 AM2:00 PM
Parkside Dr from Iroquois St to E Montague Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
W Park Pl from State Rd S-10-39 to Buist Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Park Pl N from W Park Pl to Park Pl E7:00 AM2:00 PM
Park Pl E from Park Pl N to Park Pl S7:00 AM2:00 PM
Park Cir from E Montague Ave to E Montague Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Alamo St from O’Hear Ave to Virginia Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Virginia Ave from Alamo St to Noisette Blvd7:00 AM2:00 PM
Noisette Blvd from Virginia Ave to Turnbull Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM
Navy Way from N Hobson Ave to Turnbull Ave7:00 AM2:00 PM

