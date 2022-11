ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Road closures will begin Saturday morning in anticipation of the Holiday Street Festival and Tree Lighting on Isle of Palms.

Beginning at 6 a.m., no parking will be permitted on both sides of Ocean Boulevard between Pavilion Drive and 10th Avenue.

The festival will start at 2 p.m. with the tree lighting to follow at 5:30 p.m.

Roads restrictions are expected to end by 10 p.m.