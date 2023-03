CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic will be impacted on Glenn McConnell Parkway through April 6 as construction crews work to pave the roadway.

Various westbound lanes and intersections on Glenn McConnell Parkway from Magwood Drive to Bees Ferry Road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., county officials say.

The closures are planned for March 27 through March 30 and April 2 through April 6.

Work is weather-dependent and motorists are urged to use caution when driving through the area.