Road rage incident leads to shots fired

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to a vehicle collision with shots fired on the night of December 15.

According to the report, the incident took place around 11:47 pm on Chisolm Road on James Island.

The narrative provided in the report states that the victim was driving and attempted to get around the car in front of him, as it was swerving, and he presumed the driver (later identified as Allison Douglas Avant) was intoxicated.

After the victim got around Avant’s vehicle, Avant sped up to pass the victim again, then slammed on the breaks.

Avant then proceeded to reverse the vehicle and slam the back of his car into the front of the victim’s car.

The victim followed Avant a short distance, and Avant pulled into the driveway of what is presumed to be his residence.

The victim stated that Avant got out of his vehicle, went around the side of the house, and came back with a shotgun, at which point he fired 3-4 shots at the victim.

The victim was not hit but said that he did hear one of the shots strike his vehicle.

The victim drove to a nearby location where he waited for officials to arrive.

CCSO charged Avant with Driving Under Suspension 3rd or Subsequent Offense, Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling/Vehicle, and Hit and Run with Property Damage.

He is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $62,100 bond, according to their website.

Avant has similar charges dating back to 2010, according to the CCSO website.

The past charges include DUI, CDV of highly aggravated nature, open container and DUS Subsequent offense.