1  of  2
Live Now
House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump Watch our livestream of News 2 at 5:00PM

Road work on Clements Ferry Road will cause lane shifts

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Banks Construction Company announced Wednesday that upcoming curb repair work will impact traffic on Clements Ferry Road.

On Monday, Dec 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lane shifts and flagging operations are expected on Clements Ferry Road near Enterprise Blvd, according to Banks Construction Company.

Drivers are asked to comply with signs, signals, and message boards.

Anyone with questions should contact the Banks Construction Main Office at (843)744-8261.

REAL-TIME TRAFFIC ALERTS | Download the FREE WCBD News 2 app for iPhone or Android.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES