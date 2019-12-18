Road work on Clements Ferry Road will cause lane shifts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) and Banks Construction Company announced Wednesday that upcoming curb repair work will impact traffic on Clements Ferry Road.

On Monday, Dec 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., lane shifts and flagging operations are expected on Clements Ferry Road near Enterprise Blvd, according to Banks Construction Company.

Drivers are asked to comply with signs, signals, and message boards.

Anyone with questions should contact the Banks Construction Main Office at (843)744-8261.

