CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Work to widen Glenn McConnell Parkway will force lane closures on varying parts of the road Tuesday.

The right turn lanes on Glenn McConnell Parkway at Goodwill Way, Mary Ader Avenue, and Bairds Cove will be closed starting at 7 a.m.

Officials say the lanes will be closed for about three weeks and drivers will still be able to turn at the listed intersections.

The Glenn McConnell Widening Project aims to improve 2 miles of the road by widening it from four to six lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Motorists are reminded to use caution when driving through the area.

More information on the road project can be found here.