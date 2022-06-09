CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roadwork on portions of Michaux Parkway and International Boulevard will impact traffic beginning June 9.

The work will begin at 7:00 p.m. June 9 and last until 6:00 a.m. June 10. It will begin again on the same schedule June 12 and continue through the week.

Resurfacing projects will impact portions of Michaux Parkway, while portions of International Boulevard will undergo restriping and patching projects.

Crews will be in the area to direct traffic.

All work is weather permitting.