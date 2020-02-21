Roads, parking garage, city office to close Tuesday for Democratic debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Politicians and the media will converge on the Lowcountry next week for the Democratic Presidential debate at the Gilliard Center in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police will require some streets to be shut down for security measures, which includes both vehicle and pedestrian traffic beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25th.

Those closures include:

Alexander Street just past the Gaillard Garage will close at 1:00 p.m. Garage traffic only will be permitted after 1:00 p.m.

George Street between East Bay Street and Anson Street will close at 4:00 p.m.

Anson Street between George Street and Calhoun Street will close at 4:00 p.m.

The roads are expected to reopen at 11:00 p.m.

Additionally, city offices located at 2 George Street will close to the public at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday and the Gaillard Garage, located at 33 Alexander Street, will be closed to the general public that day.

Citizens conducting business with the City who have handicap placards may park in the Gaillard Garage until noon. All vehicles parked in the garage must be removed by noon.

Special event parking for the debate will commence at 5 p.m.