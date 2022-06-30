CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler was recognized Thursday by the Exchange Club of Charleston for his contributions to the community.

The Book of Golden Deeds Award is the National Exchange Club’s longest running project. It “recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live,” according to the organization.





The award is presented to “a person who is sincere about helping the community, has an exceptional track record of continued, unselfish giving and enjoys volunteering to help others.”

In attendance at the ceremony were Rob’s wife, two of his three children, and his son-in-law, as well as members of his News 2 family.