Robert McCaffrey, man sentenced in the 2012 disappearance of his wife, denied parole on Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry man sentenced to prison for obstruction of justice in the disappearance of his wife has been denied parole.

Robert McCaffrey was named a suspect after his wife, Gayle McCaffrey, went missing from her West Ashley home in March of 2012.

While McCaffrey wasn’t found guilty for her disappearance, he was found guilty of obstruction of justice in 2019 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services, McCaffrey eligible for parole consideration after the service of ¼ of his total sentence.

A hearing was scheduled for Wednesday and parole was denied.

