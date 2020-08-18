Rodney Scott BBQ to be featured in Netflix series

CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ, VOLUME 1 – RODNEY SCOTT in episode 3 of CHEF’S TABLE – BBQ. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix/NETFLIX © 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry pitmaster Rodney Scott will be featured in the BBQ installment of Netflix Series, Chef’s Table.

The episode will focus on some of the best pitmasters across the country.

Scott, who owns Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ on King Street, has won numerous awards for his homemade sauces, slow roasted meats, and down-home sides.

Notably, he was the recipient of the 2018 James Beard Foundation’s award for Outstanding Chef Southeast.

Scott began his BBQ career in middle school, cooking his first whole hog at just 11 years old. BBQ was the family business, and Scott worked in his family’s BBQ shop in Hemingway SC until opening his own shop in Charleston in 2017.

He has opened an additional location in Birmingham, and has a location in Atlanta coming soon.

The documentary is set to premiere on Netflix on September 2.