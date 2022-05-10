CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash is causing traffic delays for westbound motorists along I-26.

Charleston Police Department is working a rollover crash that is blocking all westbound lanes on I-26 at exit 217.

The accident happened around 11:20 a.m, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Police are urging motorists to use caution.





Information on injuries and possible traffic changes are not available at this time.

Editor’s Note: This is breaking with updates to come.