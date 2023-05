CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway 17 Northbound is open to traffic following a collision with injuries Wednesday morning.

According to CCSO, the crash happened before 7 a.m. Wednesday near St. James-Santee Elementary School.

Two vehicles were involved and multiple injuries were reported.

One vehicle also caught on fire but was extinguished.

“All injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, though a medical helicopter is being used for transportation.”

The road reopened around 7:43 a.m.