NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews are responding to a large fire at the Shisha Ultra Lounge in North Charleston.

The call came into dispatch just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a bar on the 5000 block of Ashley Phosphate Road near Dorchester Road.

The department reported the roof of that building has collapsed and that crews are working on getting the fire under control.

Heavy smoke and fire from bar on Ashley Phosphate by Dorchester Rd. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/qtErv0h39s — North Charleston FD (@NCFDSC) October 31, 2019

It is an active club, but the building was closed at the time and crews do not believe anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

