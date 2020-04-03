Roper: 10 additional patients test positive for COVID-19, 92 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis announced 10 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of patients to 92.

Officials with Roper said six of the 92 confirmed positive patients are being cared for in one of its hospitals. The other patients are self-isolating at home.

Fifteen of the 92 confirmed cases are teammates, up from Thursday’s total of 7, none of which are being hospitalized.

Roper St. Francis has a drive-through testing site for patients with flu or COVID-19 symptoms at 5133 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The site will be open over the weekend from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Roper said 83 patients came through its drive-thru on Thursday.

Patients must have a testing order from a physician to use this service. You can receive free virtual care online at www.rsfh.com/virtualcare/ – you’ll want to use promo code COVID19.

Leaders say the virtual platform is averaging about 200 visits a day.