Roper: 10 new patients test positive for COVID-19, 141 total; announces holiday hours for drive-thru testing site

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says 10 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 141.

According to Roper officials, 16 of the 141 patients are being cared for in one of their two hospitals. An additional 10 patients are being isolated across their hospitals and are waiting for test results.

Roper’s drive-through testing site, which is located at 5133 Rivers Avenue, will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Good Friday and on Saturday.

The site will be closed on Easter Sunday but will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Roper says beginning Thursday, the drive-through site will no longer be testing for the flu because flu season has come to an end, based on the numbers of positive cases reported nationally.

Patients can still seek virtual help at RSF Virtual Care to check for COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients should use the promo code COVID19.