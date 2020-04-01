Roper: 12 new patients tested positive for COVID-19, 65 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says 12 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of Roper patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus to 65.

Officials with Roper say five of the total confirmed patients have been admitted to one of its hospitals, the others are in self-quarantine at home.

Meanwhile, Roper St. Francis Healthcare is launching a resource to address the many health related questions on our minds lately.

The Ask a Nurse line is a free service that connects callers with experienced nurses.

The nurses can quell concerns and help people determine next steps, including whether care can be managed at home.

The line is active Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To contact the Ask a Nurse line, call (843) 549-4ASK.