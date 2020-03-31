Roper: 17 new patients test positive for COVID-19; 133 patients used drive-thru collection site Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says 17 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 53.

Officials with Roper said this marks the largest one-day increase they have seen since it began testing patients.

“We are seeing more test results coming back as well as an increased number of patients being tested, and we anticipate these numbers to continue to climb for these reasons.”

Six of the confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted to one of Roper’s hospitals, and the remainder were asked to self-quarantine at home.

Roper says 133 patients visited their drive-thru specimen collecting site at 5133 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston on Monday.

“That’s the largest number of patients to visit this site in a day,” officials said.