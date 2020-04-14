Roper: 2 new patients tested positive for COVID-19, 167 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Only two new Roper St. Francis Healthcare patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 167 people.

Officials with Roper said 10 of the patients are being cared for in one of their facilities, while another eight patients are being isolated across their hospitals as they await test results.

Roper said six of the 87 patients who have died from the coronavirus in the state were connected to Roper St. Francis Healthcare, meaning they had either been cared for or tested at one of their hospitals, the Roper Hospice Cottage, the Home Health program, or at our drive-thru site on Rivers Avenue.

“This information has been reported to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and these figures already have been included in and announced in statewide death counts,” said a Roper official.

Officials say the Roper Express Care is seeing an increase in patient volume.

They temporarily consolidated the sites to two locations on Monday – 319 Folly Road on James Island and 8901 University Boulevard in North Charleston – and both sites saw an increase in the number of patients.

Express Care locations at 4278 Ladson Road and 1114 North Main Street in Summerville are virtual visit centers.