Roper announced 8 new COVID-19 cases, will temporarily consolidate express care sites

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says eight new patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 149.

According to Roper, 14 of the 149 patients are being cared for in their hospital facilities while another 11 are being isolated in the hospitals as they await test results.

Beginning Monday, April 13, Roper will temporarily consolidate its Express Care sites to two locations – 319 Folly Road on James Island and 8901 University Boulevard in North Charleston.

They said all services will be available in those two locations. Our locations at 4278 Ladson Road and 1114 North Main Street in Summerville will become virtual visit centers.

The site will be closed on Easter Sunday but will reopen on Monday at 8:30 a.m.

Roper says beginning Thursday, the drive-through site will no longer be testing for the flu because flu season has come to an end, based on the numbers of positive cases reported nationally.

Patients can still seek virtual help at RSF Virtual Care to check for COVID-19 symptoms, including cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients should use the promo code COVID19.