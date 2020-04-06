Roper consolidating all labor and delivery services to West Ashley location

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In the coming weeks, the Roper St. Francis Healthcare system is closing Labor and Delivery units in all hospitals except the Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley.

The L&D unit at Roper’s Mount Pleasant hospital will close on April 11, and the L&D unit at Roper’s Berkeley hospital will close on April 17.

The consolidation is in anticipation of a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, which Roper expects in late April or early May (although they acknowledge the ever evolving nature of the situation).

Roper believes that proactively making this decision now is the best way to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

The West Ashley location provides ample space for “projected volumes” and access to a Level 2 nursery. Additionally, the move “helps [Roper] gain efficiencies of scale in staffing, equipment, and resources that will help us through whatever might occur.”

L&D staff from other locations will relocate to the West Ashley location for the time being.