Roper drive-thru vaccination site to close June 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare on Monday announced that its drive-thru vaccination site at the North Charleston Coliseum will remain open through June 4.

Anyone who gets a first dose at the drive-thru site before June 4 will be scheduled to receive their second dose at one of Roper’s other locations.

Beginning June 7, appointments will be offered at all five Express Care locations.

Online scheduling will not be offered while Roper transitions from the drive-thru site to the Express Care locations. Patients can call (843) 727-DOCS to schedule an appointment.