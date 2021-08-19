Roper Healthcare delaying some procedures due to COVID-19 surge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH) on Thursday confirmed that the system is “experiencing a critical staffing and bed shortage,” prompting them to delay some surgeries.

Beginning Monday, RSFH will be postponing “some surgeries requiring overnight stays and only allow emergent and urgent overnight stay surgical cases… Outpatient and ambulatory surgeries that do not require overnight stays will proceed as scheduled.”

The change is expected to last through September 10.

RSFH said the decision was made “to ensure continued high-quality care and patient safety.”

Leaders stressed the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, which are available at RSFH Express Care locations.