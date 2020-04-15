Roper Hospital announces on site COVID-19 testing

Ciera Brown with Roper St. Francis Healthcare prepares a specimen collection kit at the hospital’s North Charleston office Monday, March 16, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is providing drive-thru specimen collecting for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or flu who have already been screened by a Virtual Care provider. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday morning, Roper Hospital began on site COVID-19 testing “for patients who come to the Emergency Department and are being admitted, as well as inpatients who are suspected of having the virus.”

In-house testing capacity produces test results in as little as 45 minutes, which enables caregivers to “make more informed decisions on how to treat patients.” Additionally, a more broad understanding of who has the virus allows personal protective equipment to be “preserved for caregivers of confirmed COVID-19 patients.”

As of Wednesday night, the healthcare system hopes to have in-house testing capacity at Roper hospital and Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital. They plan to expand testing capabilities to their Mount Pleasant and Berkeley locations next week.