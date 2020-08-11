Roper Hospital nationally recognized for exceptional senior care

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper Hospital’s Geriatric Emergency Department has been awarded the American College of Emergency Physicians Level II (Silver) Geriatric Emergency Department designation.

Roper is the only hospital in the state with the accolade.

According to Roper, “the fastest growing segment of SC’s population is residents age 85 or older” and “about 35% of patients seen at Roper Hospital ED are older than 65 years old.”

Roper specified four areas of practices that distinguish Geriatric ED’s:

Ensuring geriatric-focused education and interdisciplinary staffing

Providing standardized approaches to care that addresses common geriatric issues

Ensuring optimal transitions of care from the ED to other settings (inpatient, home, community-based care, rehabilitation, long-term care)

Promoting geriatric-focused quality improvement and enhancements of the physical environment and supplies. (i.e. non-skid floors, better lighting, availability of walkers and canes)

Dr. Daniel E. Lewis said that the specializations are important because “our senior population has specialized needs.”