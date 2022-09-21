CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Specialists from Roper St. Francis Healthcare will provide free clinical breast exams for under/uninsured patients this October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The exams will be given on October 6 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Patients that meet American College of Radiology guidelines for a mammogram will also receive one during the visit.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second most common cancer in American women. Survival rates increase significantly if the cancer is detected early, so frequent screenings are important.

To qualify, women must be at least 18 years old and not have had a breast exam in the past year.

Registration is required. To register, call (843) 402-CARE or register online at this link.