CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is launching a resource to address the many health related questions on our minds lately.

The Ask a Nurse line is a free service that connects callers with experienced nurses.

The nurses can quell concerns and help people determine next steps, including whether care can be managed at home.

The line is active Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To contact the Ask a Nurse line, call (843) 549-4ASK