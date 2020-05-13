Roper makes 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer out of donated Firefly alcohol

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefly distillery donated over 600 liters of alcohol to Roper Hospital, which pharmacists were able to turn into 5,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The 190 proof grain alcohol was compounded with other ingredients, like glycerin, following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines to make hand sanitizer.

Most alcohols sold in liquor stores are not sufficient to make hand sanitizers, which should have over 65% alcohol, according to federal guidelines. For example, a common vodka is 80 proof, meaning it has 40% alcohol content. The 190 proof grain alcohol meets federal standards, with about 95% alcohol content. This means that even once it is diluted by the other ingredients in the hand sanitizer, the alcohol content will still be at least 65%.

The bottles of hand sanitizer will be given to Home Health nurses and other Roper facilities.