Roper partners open primary care practice on Johns Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -On Monday, Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care opened a new facility in the Live Oak Square Shopping Center on Johns Island.

Director of primary care, Jim Bowron, said that “the island has seen a dramatic amount of growth in small businesses and families, and this new location is best suited to providing primary care to those living or working on the island.”

The practice is the first on Johns Island to offer extended hours, with Walk-in Care available Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The center is headed by Dr. Sheela Bhattacharyya, a board certified family medicine practitioner. She said that while the facility generally caters to adults, children who need urgent care can be seen as well.