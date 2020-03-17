Roper St. Francis: 2 patients test positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare announced two patients have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Tuesday morning.

Roper said one patient was evaluated at one of its emergency departments. They said the results of that test came back positive after the patient had already left South Carolina to go home to another state.

The patient was released with appropriate isolation precautions.

Health officials report the other patient has been admitted to Roper’s hospitals and is in isolation and in stable condition. They said the patient’s health is improving and has not required ICU-level care.

“We have notified our employees who cared for both patients about these test results,” said Roper officials. “They followed proper protocols while providing treatment, and they are not showing symptoms of the virus. We have taken appropriate precautions and continue to closely monitor their health and well-being.”