Roper St. Francis announces free virtual COVID-19 screenings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With COVID-19 strand of the coronavirus now confirmed in South Carolina, Roper St, Francis Healthcare is joining the Medical University of South Carolina in offering free virtual care screenings.

The hospital announced on Tuesday it was offering the free virtual care consultations and screenings to anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in the Lowcountry.

“Our virtual care team is enabling patients in the Lowcountry who believe they have COVID-19 to be seen at home rather than visit physician offices or emergency departments,” said Robert Lee Briggs, III, Roper’s Media Relations Manager in a press release Thursday.

Briggs said the goal is to stop the spread of the disease and prevent people from encountering someone who may have the virus.

Those interested in a screening can visit rsfh.com/virtualcare.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the first two confirmed cases were out of Charleston County and Kershaw County. They said the Charleston patient is an MUSC employee who immediately self-isolated and is on the road to recovery. The other is an elderly woman in Kershaw County, who was transported to a hospital in the Midlands for further treatment.