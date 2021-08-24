Roper St. Francis Healthcare System mandating COVID-19 vaccines for staff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare on Tuesday confirmed that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for all staff.

The decision was made following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which previously had Emergency Use Authorization.

Now that one of the three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. is fully approved, Roper will require all staff members to get the vaccine. First doses are required by October 1 and second doses are required by November 2.

As of August 24, Roper has 107 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of the 107, 93 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Roper is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at all five of its Express Care locations.