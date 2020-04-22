Roper St. Francis Healthcare: COVID-19 testing now available at all locations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Roper St. Francis Healthcare (RSFH) began testing at their fourth and final facility, RSF Berkeley Hospital. Testing began at RSF Mount Pleasant Hospital on Tuesday, and at their other two facilities last week.

Some elective surgeries are being resumed at all hospitals. On Wednesday, 34 surgeries and 10 endoscopies were scheduled. RSFH assured patients that they “will remain vigilant and prepared to handle whatever the pandemic may bring.”

Currently, RSFH has diagnosed 192 cases of COVID-19, eight of which are inpatient cases.

Since the majority of COVID-19 patients are outpatient cases, a team of seven care managers are tasked with monitoring patients’ conditions. Care managers follow up with varying levels of intensity depending on the severity of the case. Some duties of care managers include educating patients on self-care and medications, connecting patients with primary care physicians, and even ensuring patients have adequate access to food.