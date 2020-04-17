Roper St. Francis Healthcare will resume some surgical services next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare said it will resume some surgical services next week.

“We want to help our patients who are suffering and in need of surgical relief while remaining vigilant and prepared to handle whatever the pandemic may bring,” said a Roper spokesman Andy Lyons on Friday.

Lyons said Roper is taking a “thoughtful and careful” approach that has been informed by national, surgical and anesthesia society guidelines to minimize COVID-19-related risks to patient and our healthcare team.

Roper reported only one patient had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number to 83.

Only eight of those 183 patients are being cared for in one of its facilities.

Roper said all surgical patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms prior to the procedure.

“Our ability to test patients for COVID-19 on-site will enable caregivers to take a deliberate approach when deciding whether that’s necessary before surgery,” said Lyons. “Testing will be required for certain non-emergent high-risk procedures.”

Lyons also said the hospital’s visitor policy will be altered to allow surgical patients to have one masked visitor to assist them prior to their operation.

Visitors will be asked to wait in their cars or off campus during the operation, and they will be allowed back in the hospital once the surgery is complete.

All visitors also will be asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and hand hygiene.

“We will continue grouping COVID-19 patients together in designated areas in our facilities to improve their quality of care as well as minimize the risk to other patients and caregivers,” said Lyons. “We will continue our conservation efforts of personal protective equipment and adhere to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for the reuse of N95s during a pandemic.”

Surgeries are expected to resume on Wednesday, April 22nd.