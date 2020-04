CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare is accepting donation of scrubs that are in good condition.

Officials with Roper said scrubs in all colors, sizes and patterns would be appreciated.

Roper’s donation center will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Good Friday.

Donations can be delivered at 9165 University Blvd., Suite 200. No appointment or pre-approval is needed. If you have questions, please email Covid19Donations@rsfh.com.